Colombia native signs with CU women's tennis

Cumberland University women’s tennis coach Karen Martinez announced the signing of Cali, Colombia, native Maria Jose Arbelaez to scholarship papers this week for the 2021-22 academic year.
Arbelaez attended Liceo Frances Paul Valery in Cali, Colombia, where she played tennis and was named the Athlete of the Year. Arbelaez was also named the best player in the state of Valle del Cauca.
She intends to study biology while at Cumberland and following graduation would like to go on a volunteer trip to help communities that are in need.
She is the daughter of Isaac and Juliana.
