The questions about fire ants and their control are becoming more and more commonplace in my daily work life.
If you are battling these nuisance little creatures, you are not the only one. I’m also struggling at keeping them at bay.
They were first brought into Alabama from South America accidentally around 100 years ago on some soil that was on a cargo ship.
The black fire ant was first, and a few decades later, the red fire ant made its way to the U.S.
In Tennessee, they were first identified in 1987 and slowly made their way to other places. Wilson County has been home to fire ants for quite a few years now. We are now dealing with the red and black fire ant, and they have mated and created a hybrid fire ant also.
Fire ants can be moved so easily on equipment, hay, and even topsoil that you might purchase for your yard. They spread so easily, and many people don’t realize that they’re aiding in the spread.
Two years ago, my cousin and I ran a water line at my house. My driveway is around 1700 feet, and you can easily see the small mounds that have popped up along the trench that was dug. We apparently picked up some at the top of the driveway and slowly deposited them all the way to my house.
There are different options for treating these, and it all depends on their location. Certain chemicals cannot be used where an animal is that could be potentially used as food for humans. Please read the label because it specifically will say where it can be usedm and many of them say the specific amount that can be used also.
We tend to go overboard when it comes to using chemicals. If the label says to only to use five tablespoons, then 10 tablespoons will not do it twice as fast. This seems to be the mentality when it comes to using these chemicals. When making a cake, you must use the correct amount of each ingredient. Use the recommended amount that is specified on the label.
It’s easiest to start treating mounds as soon as you see them. Most conventional formulations use the bait method. One of these baits that is easiest to find is Amdro Pro. Amdro Pro cannot be used in a setting where a grazing animal is that could potentially be used for food. If you read the label, it is also not allowed to be used around the garden with vegetables growing.
For pasture or rangeland treatments, you are limited on your treatments. Two options for pasture treatment with livestock are Extinguish Professional Fire Ant Bait and Esteem Ant Bait. If you need more information regarding fire ants and their treatments around pasture, homes, or schools, feel free to visit fireants.tennessee.edu.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
