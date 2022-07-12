I had a tomato brought into my office right after lunch today. The bottom half of the tomato is black, but the top looks perfectly fine. This is a common issue, called blossom end rot.
You will begin to see the bottom of the fruit rot when it is green, and most people miss it because it is on the bottom of the fruit as opposed to the top. The issue can affect many crops, including squash, watermelons, and peppers, just to name a few. It usually pops up during periods of drought, when plants are stressed out.
The main cause of it is environmental in nature. Blossom end rot is caused by a calcium deficiency when the fruit is developing. In Tennessee, we usually have enough calcium in the soil, but the plant is unable to take it up during droughty conditions. We see it sometimes in containers or raised beds, where there is a lack of calcium in the potting mix. Heavy fertilization can cause the plant to use all the calcium in other ways, diverting it from the fruit itself.
Once some of the fruits have it, those fruits affected will continue to show signs of it. Since it is so environmental in nature, it can continue happening or quit on the next round of tomatoes.
The first step to mitigating the problem is to fertilize according to soil tests and maintain that calcium level in your soil or mix. Watering during periods of drought will help the tomato take up the calcium when it needs it most, when the fruit is forming. Mulching with some type of organic matter will help keep the moisture in the ground.
There are calcium sprays that can be applied to the tomato plant to remedy the lack of calcium. Usually, the plant will correct on its own with a good rainfall or applying adequate moisture when there is a lack of it.
One recommendation that I hear people use is eggshells for calcium. Our soils normally have enough calcium, the main issue is that the plant didn’t take it up. With that said, if the eggshells aren’t broken down to a powder then they can take up to three years to break down. If you have a coffee grinder or a blender, break them down to a powder before applying them to your compost or garden.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
