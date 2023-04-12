New retailers are coming to Lebanon.
The redevelopment of the Western Shopping Plaza is nearing completion, and soon Ross, Marshalls, Ulta, Five Below, Buff City Soap, Tropical Smoothie Café, Firehouse Subs, and a new coffee shop will be opening their doors to the public.
“We’ve been working on this project for quite a while,” Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston said. “It’s one of those projects that just takes a long time because there’s so many moving parts with all of the different stores that we’re trying to recruit while also working with the developers and owners of the property.”
The K-Mart location that was previously on the property originally closed its doors in December of 2019. After COVID-19 sent the world into lockdown in 2020, the pandemic caused delays for the redevelopment project.
“It kind of pushed everything back and took it all off the table for a while,” Haston said.
From an economic standpoint, the redevelopment of the Western Shopping Plaza will benefit Lebanon as residents will no longer have to leave the city to shop at the stores coming in and to buy soft goods like bedding, clothing and other apparel.
“We are very limited on soft goods,” Haston said. “We do have a lot of small businesses that contribute to soft goods, but we don’t have any large retail chains. The sales-tax revenue that they produce will go right back into our economy.”
The city looks at each store’s square footage and annual revenue sales in the southeastern United States before plugging in Lebanon’s sales-tax-revenue rate to see what the average revenue would be.
“We can look at each store,” Haston said. “With this development, you have Marshalls, Ross, Five Below, Ulta and Buff City Soap. Taking those together and looking at each store’s sales-tax revenue, the amount of jobs each store hires, and the average pay rate of those jobs goes into that configuration. It’s like a math formula.”
The city had received previous inquires from businesses like storage units and consignment shops looking to become tenants on the property, but the city turned those inquiries down as that was determined not to be the best use of land in that area.
“We were involved in all of it,” Haston said. “We wanted to have a certain kind of tenant in there, and we didn’t want to accept just anyone. We were very grateful that the developer would work with us on the leases and the tenant line-up, because we were very particular.”
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell says that the redevelopment is expected to open the first stores in the plaza soon.
“I was able to tour that site with the owners of the property and went to all the stores, talked to the people in charge of construction, and they’re on target,” Bell said. “The stores will open at different times, but the first stores will open here in about a month or so. It’s something we’re really excited about.
“I remember when Western Plaza was first built. I remember how great it was, and to see it come back in such a strong way is very exciting.”
