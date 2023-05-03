A year’s worth of work led up to the moment that Tennessee Tech University (TTU) student and Wilson Central High School alumnus Ethan Johnson stepped in front of the judges to present his pitch at the Eagle Works competition.
“It was like Shark Tank,” Johnson said. “Each student goes up in front of the crowd, and we have seven minutes to pitch our ideas. We have a slideshow that will show our projections, our business models and outlooks.”
For Johnson, that hard work paid off when he won the Maverick Award from the Clouse-Elrod Foundation.
“Last year, I was in Eagle Works (in which students create innovative ideas and pitch them to a panel of judges for the chance to win), and I developed a tomato company where I just grew tomatoes and theoretically produced like 20,000 tomatoes, with only 16 of these machines,” Johnson said. “Last year I won the Rural Reimagined award, which was $750 awarded to me through scholarship. One of the questions that the judge asked was why don’t I sell the machines themselves?”
Johnson took that question and set out to answer it at this year’s competition.
“I came back this year to Eagle Works selling the CEA machines, the controlled environment agriculture units,” Johnson said. “Essentially, it’s like a grow tent or grow chamber. I wanted to use recycled plastics out of my environment. I’m in a class called urban agriculture, and we talk about growing food in urban environments.”
Johnson talked with the TTU Sustainability Office and modeled his machine off of one he observed a pair of professors making.
“I have these big plastic boards that I got from overseas, and there was only one company that I could actually get them through,” Johnson said. “It’s recycled, high-density polyethylene boards, and I assembled it the weekend before (the competition). I got it fully built the day of (the competition). I’m taking a lot of classes at this time, so every weekend I was focused on making the machines.”
Eagle Works Manager Andrea Kruszka talked with Johnson early in the Spring semester about ideas to get more funding for the things he needed for his prototype.
“He then brought (the prototype) to the competition in April,” Kruszka said. “It’s very impressive to see someone who’s still in college actually build this thing, bring it in and explain how it works.”
Kruszka said that it was incredible to watch Johnson go through the process of building the prototype.
“He’s independent,” Kruszka said. “He knows what he wants to do. Any time I see a student that competes one year and doesn’t win, but takes the judges feedback and improves their prototype, it’s incredibly rewarding. His project is about sustainable agriculture. It’s about helping to end food deserts. This is coming from a place of humanity.”
Johnson still has a semester or two ahead of him at TTU, but he has an idea of what he wants to do after graduation.
“I would really like to have a farm commercially, but in a different way that’s more sustainable,” Johnson said. “That’s kind of what this project is. It’s farming for the future and spreading awareness about healthy and fresh food to try and get the public to stand up and do (something about) their own food insecurity needs. A goal is something that should be achievable. I want to be a really good farmer. To do that, I have to do it my way, and I also want to help other people too.”
