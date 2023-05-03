A year’s worth of work led up to the moment that Tennessee Tech University (TTU) student and Wilson Central High School alumnus Ethan Johnson stepped in front of the judges to present his pitch at the Eagle Works competition.

“It was like Shark Tank,” Johnson said. “Each student goes up in front of the crowd, and we have seven minutes to pitch our ideas. We have a slideshow that will show our projections, our business models and outlooks.”

