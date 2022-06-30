For a lot of kids, finding a way out of their shell can take a little prompting, but that’s what the Lebanon Police Department was hoping for when it hosted its annual summer youth police academy.
During a weeklong day camp, with everything from obstacle courses to mock crime-scene investigations, local teens learn how to work together to accomplish their goals, while making new friends along the way.
“Everybody has a different personality, and you have to work off that and use their personality to do what they do best,” Lilyana Poli said. “Everyone’s job becomes what they can do best and what they shine at. When everybody worked together, we did really well.”
At the onset of the camp, the teens are divided into assorted groups of varying age, size and gender. On their teams, the teens must tackle different exercises designed by the camp organizers. One of those challenges involves climbing over a 12-foot ladder that is standing straight up.
“I really like how many fun activities we did,” Vidhiv Rohit said. “The ladder was actually pretty fun, and I’m afraid of heights.”
For Rohit, the week was one good time after the next.
“It’s hard to pick one favorite activity,” Rohit said. “This was the first time I have done it, but I plan to do it again next year.”
One of the exercises recreates a crime scene for the campers to work and investigate. Keeping in line with the central theme of the week, the teens learned that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
“I learned when you enter a (crime) scene, it is better to work with more than one person,” Julian Williams said. “If you have multiple sets of eyes, you won’t miss anything.”
While some of the campers were attending for the first time, others were seasoned veterans.
“I have been doing this for four years,” Shyann Waffird said. “It is really fun. You just have to work together and not argue.”
LPD members are active in the camp. Cpl. Matt Dedman indicated it’s rewarding to see kids enjoy “learning about what (police) do.”
Lebanon patrol officer Jeremiah Van Trease added, “We see some prospects in here, in this room. They’re enthused about everything. They want to learn.”
Whether she will follow in her father’s footsteps remains unseen, but Van Trease’s daughter, Teagan, was one of the campers.
“It’s great for me to see her come out of her shell and learn a lot of different things,” Van Trease said. “There are several kids in here, who are timid and a little shy, but as the week went on, from the first day that I met them till now, that shell has gone away.”
