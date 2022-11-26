The city of Lebanon and the Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce are partnering to bring the second annual Tis the Season Weekend Extravaganza to the city square.
The free community event will take place next weekend and will feature a variety of activities, merchant specialty items, and promotions. The Tis the Season Weekend Extravaganza will take over the square from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Melanie Minter said that one of the most exciting parts of the event for more than 1,000 individuals last year was the ice skating rink, which will make a reappearence this year. For those seeking pieces of the season’s magic, children will also be able to write letters to Santa.
“It’s going to be a complete scene down here on the square,” Minter said. “We’ll have carolers. We’ll have choirs. We’ll have entertainment. We have the Christmas tree lighting by the city of Lebanon mayor.”
The agricultural learning center is bringing animals to the square, and there will also be a nativity scene set up for viewing. A 360-degree photo booth will be a new addition to the event, and a variety of food trucks will be available for attendees to visit.
“With the carolers and the shops being open, it’s just really going to bring a total Christmas vibe to the square,” Minter said. “We’re lucky to have a place where our community can come together and enjoy the holiday season.”
The event gives the stores on the square a chance to be highlighted as thousands of people visit.
“We’re really excited as the city and as the chamber, and we’re just happy that we can provide this to everyone in Lebanon, Wilson County and surrounding areas,” Minter said.
Bell acknowledged that he’ll be there to light the Christmas tree and to enjoy the event alongside everyone else.
“Historically, the public square has been a place for the community to gather, so this is a perfect place for this event,” Bell said. “This is a time for people to come together and kick off the Christmas season. We’ll light the Christmas tree,. We’ll have music and food trucks and an ice skating rink, and its something for all ages, for kids and adults to get outside and have fun.”
Bell feels that its good to see people come out and celebrate the season.
“What I like about it is seeing all of the kids having fun and seeing all the families, and really seeing the square as a place for the community to gather, to come together, and to celebrate the holiday and just be united, ” Bell said.
