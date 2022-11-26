The city of Lebanon and the Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce are partnering to bring the second annual Tis the Season Weekend Extravaganza to the city square.

The free community event will take place next weekend and will feature a variety of activities, merchant specialty items, and promotions. The Tis the Season Weekend Extravaganza will take over the square from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

