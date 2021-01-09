Friendship Christian’s middle school boys dominated visiting Donelson Christian, 69-38, Thursday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Noah Major poured in 23 points and Knox Hayslip 20 for the hot-shooting Commanders. Luke Kring added 11 as Friendship improved to 11-2.
Cam Booker led DCA with 17 points.
Friendship is scheduled to travel to Clarksville Academy on Monday with the boys tipping off at 7 p.m.
