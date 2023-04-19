A new mural dedicated to country music legend Charlie Daniels has gone up in Mt. Juliet.

The mural has been in the works for approximately a year and was dedicated to Daniels in March. Law enforcement, first-responders, city officials, Daniels’ family and his manager came to the mural site for the dedication.

