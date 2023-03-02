The Wilson County Commission passed a resolution to increase the adequate facility tax (AFT) for commercial and industrial development in the county from $1,000 to $5,000 during its Monday night meeting.

“I think that we’re a county that’s very lucky to have the ability to do what we’re able to do with our AFT,” district 6 commissioner Beth Bowman said. “What we’re proposing here tonight is a 500% tax increase on commercial AFT.”

