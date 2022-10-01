The Lebanon Planning Commission voted to recommend a rezoning ordinance for Five Oaks that would hamper future residential development at the golf course.
Five Oaks residents showed up in droves for the Tuesday meeting to support the ordinance.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Lebanon Planning Commission voted to recommend a rezoning ordinance for Five Oaks that would hamper future residential development at the golf course.
Five Oaks residents showed up in droves for the Tuesday meeting to support the ordinance.
Joshua Stahle, a planner with the city, indicated that the original design of the golf course capped density at seven units per acre. The new ordinance is not specific as far as a certain number of units per acre, but it would limit the number of total units allowed in Five Oaks to 559, with a minimum of 206 acres for a golf course, open space, and common amenities.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell pointed out that the 18-hole golf course is the last of its kind in the city after Hunters Point Golf Course closed.
“I talk about how we have jewels in our crown that we can promote, and there are several of those,” Bell said. “I believe that (Five Oaks) is one of them.”
Bell mentioned that when he and the city’s economic development director, Sarah Haston, are recruiting businesses, amenities help make the sale.
“They want things to do here in town,” Bell said. “They want places to eat and places to shop. They also want places like the Five Oaks Country Club.”
The city executive indicated that he would oppose any changes at the course but acknowledged that he would not be mayor forever.
“This will protect the future of this area and make sure that if things change in the future, this will not change,” Bell said.
Lebanon City Council candidate Phil Morehead said that he agrees with the mayor.
“I feel like this is an important piece of property for the city when you are trying to bring in new business as well as restaurants and high-end homes, giving them opportunities and places to go,” Morehead said.
Morehead is a president of a homeowners association within Five Oaks. There are four separate HOAs in the Five Oaks neighborhood.
The country club opened in 2001 and was purchased by Rob Doby, John Cochran and Rich Hopwood in 2019. Doby and Cochran were at the meeting.
“It has never been our intention to turn this into a residential subdivision,” Doby said. “We bought Five Oaks because we wanted to be in the golf business.”
Doby expressed opposition to the mayor’s viewpoint that the zoning change would be in the best interest of the golf club.
“If this commission wants Five Oaks to thrive and be successful, it needs to put this recommendation down,” Doby said.
Doby indicated that he was not sure about Hunters Point Golf Course but was aware of many golf courses that had redirected toward residential development.
“One of the things that made Five Oaks attractive to us is that there were pockets throughout the subdivision capable of being developed,” Doby said. “Five Oaks needs capital to take it to the next level. Our plan has always been to take these pockets around the golf course and use proceeds (from home sales) to invest in the amenities (including the golf course).”
Cochran added, “More amenities means more members and more overall satisfaction from their club. We came here to build something and make it the way that it should be.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.