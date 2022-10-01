PLANNING COMMISSION PHOTO

Five Oaks residents came to the Lebanon Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday to support an ordinance that would obstruct future development at the golf course.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

The Lebanon Planning Commission voted to recommend a rezoning ordinance for Five Oaks that would hamper future residential development at the golf course.

Five Oaks residents showed up in droves for the Tuesday meeting to support the ordinance.

