The Lebanon Planning Commission held a special-called meeting Monday night, after their Nov. 14 meeting was adjourned early due to audio issues.
There were two public hearings during Monday night’s meeting: Future Land Use Plan for 2.56 acres on Lebanon Road, and the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan for 11.74 acres at 1438 Rutledge Lane.
Derek Dodson spoke at the previous meeting’s public hearing, and reiterated his concerns about the Lebanon Road project Monday night.
“This request is not compatible with any of the acreage immediately around it,” Dodson said. “It is to the west, but that is just a large development.”
Dodson also spoke against the second public hearing issue, and said that high density should have been stopped at North Hartman and not continued into the vacant acreage.
In addition to the public hearings, the planning commission voted against a site plan approval for a Highway 109 Multifamily development.
The planning commission also voted to approve a positive recommendation to the city council for a rezoning request from Noyaa, Inc for 2.56 acres of the Buckingham property from low density residential to specific plan.
The future land use plan identifies this area as residential two units per acre, which would not support the SP, but a designation of mixed housing would support the request.
Kramer Tuggle, Warren and Associates Engineering, said that this would be an extension of the previously approved Buckingham Place project.
“We’re looking at 27 townhome units with this SP,” Tuggle said. “It’s very compatible with the ... zoning that exists directly to the West, which this development will tie directly into that.”
All traffic from the extension will be funneled through Manchester Boulevard. The rezoning will be an extension of the current phase of development.
The first reading and public hearing on this issue will be held is January.
