With the heat and humidity beating down on our gardens, we’ll have some diseases flare up.
Tomatoes are probably the one edible crop that I get the most questions on, and it’s probably because they have the most issues.
Growing up, I heard the term blight all the time when in reference to a tomato dying. While there are many tomato issues, there are three main blights. It is best to find cultivars that are resistant to these, and it’s best indicated on the tags.
Normally, on a tomato tag, there will be a series of letters under the name. Each letter represents a different pathogen, and if it is on the tag, then, the plant is resistant to that issue.
Early blight can overwinter in old plant material in the garden, so garden sanitation is a good start. Preventing soil from splashing up on the leaf is a good way to prevent it in the garden. It will normally start on the older bottom leaves with small dark spots with concentric rings inside of the spot, and the bottom leaves will eventually turn yellow. Pruning the bottom leaves off the tomato will also help prevent it.
Southern Blight is common and is very easy to identify. The entire plant will wilt down, and you will have a white mold at the base of the plant where it enters the ground. It stays in the soil for many years once it gets in the soil.
If you have a tomato that dies in a certain spot from Southern Blight, then avoid planting things in that same family for a few years in that same spot. Other things in the tomato family that would be affected are eggplants, peppers and potatoes. Southern Blight is incurable once the plant contracts it.
Late blight is generally indicated by brown and gray lesions on the new growth of the leaves. Using a labeled fungicide will help before the disease pops up.
The issue is that most people notice it after it appears in their garden. Be sure and read all the labels before applying and follow any harvest interval. The harvest interval is the number of days you must wait before harvesting fruit after something has been sprayed.
If you water your tomatoes, be sure and water from below. Don’t allow water to sit on the leaves overnight. Those are the best preventative tools to reduce disease pressure in the vegetable garden.
Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
