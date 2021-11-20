As many area businesses continue to rebound following the impact of the continued coronavirus outbreaks, a campaign uniting Wilson County’s chambers and community banks hopes to double the impact of last year’s efforts to boost commerce and support local merchants, beginning on Black Friday.
Between now and Nov. 24, local residents can stop by any of the participating bank branches and ask for a TennCommUNITY buck while supplies last. Customers will then present the bucks, in person, to receive a $10 credit towards purchases made at participating merchants between Nov. 25 and Dec. 5.
The initiative hopes to encourage customers to shop at local merchants across Wilson County before considering other national retailers.
Participating community banks include Bank of Tennessee, F&M Bank, First Bank, First Freedom Bank, Liberty State Bank, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Southern Bank of Tennessee, Volunteer State Bank and Wilson Bank & Trust.
The bucks can be used towards purchases made at more than 250 Wilson County retailers, restaurants and more.
Participating businesses can be found by visiting www.tenncommunity.com/business-listings.
“Our small businesses are the heartbeat of each city across Wilson County,” Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President Melanie Minter said. “As your chamber, we are asking our communities to shop locally first this holiday season.
“I would like to thank those banks that have once again put their financial support behind the TennCommUNITY initiative.”
Mt. Juliet Chamber President Mark Hinesley added, “This program provides a great opportunity for all of us to support our small businesses in Wilson County. These small businesses are what make our communities feel like home, and we want to do everything we can to help them thrive. That’s why this year, the banks committed to doubling the impact made to these businesses by increasing the value of these bucks to $10 in 2021. This year a donation will be presented to all non-profits on Giving Tuesday that are a part of the initiative. Wilson County is such a wonderful place to live, work and play, and I want to thank these community banks for their unified effort to make this initiative possible. Together, we are stronger than ever.”
Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown are all included in this effort.
For more information about TennCommUNITY and the shop small initiative, visit www.tenncommunity.com.
TennCommUNITY is a local partnership between Wilson County’s chambers and community banks designed to help with pandemic recovery efforts by strengthening businesses and the economy at the local level. Driven by a partnership among the Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown chambers and nine local community banks, the campaign has an online base at tenncommunity.com. Its mission includes providing advertising and marketing efforts for local businesses, contributed by the network of partners.
– Submitted
