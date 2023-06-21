Several Wilson County residents addressed the county commission during its meeting Monday night, calling for teacher pay increases to be included in the budget.
Mt. Juliet resident Brittany Hilton organized a petition regarding teacher pay increases.
“I sent everybody (on the commission) the online petition, (signed by) 675 Wilson County residents who support a 7-cent tax increase for a 5% teacher raise,” Hilton said. “I’ve heard a lot of arguments as to why that’s not very popular at this time, but my main goal for this petition was to just show that there is support amongst the community for property-tax increase for our teachers.”
Erin Moore from Mt. Juliet also asked the county commission to consider the additional 5% raise requested in the Wilson County Schools needs assessment.
“The 5% eaise worked into the budget by the school board was from state funds, and it was working with a budget that they already had,” Moore said. “So, I think that it’s reasonable to at least consider that 2% that you have given the rest of county employees as the county share of increasing our already deficit teacher pay. A property tax (increase) to cover this (pay increase) makes sense, and it seems reasonable with inflation. Everything else has gone up. It makes sense that our taxes should go up too. We pay more for everything else. You cannot have stagnant taxes and continue to pay for the services that our county requires.”
Moore emphasized the importance of the increase.
“We’re losing teachers,” Moore said. “This is really important. I know that I among many other people moved to Wilson County specifically for the school district. This is what we looked at. This is why our property values have gone up, and if we continue to lose our educators because we are not paying them appropriately, we will not have the property values that we all now enjoy.”
Stephanie Hall is a teacher at Rutland Elementary School and also addressed the county commission about teacher pay.
“Teachers should not have to rely on spouse income in order to afford a living wage ... 2023 is the highest highest cost of living adjustment (COLA) — of 8.7% — since 1981,” Hall said. “Federal raises are averaging 8.7 to meet cost of living. We have quite a bit to catch up in order for our teachers to survive on their own. A good teacher can impact the area with millions of dollars in return, because we touch all of our kids lives. They’re the ones that are going to be our future.”
District 18 Commissioner Lauren Breeze acknowledged the opinions expressed during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
“I just want Wilson County teachers to know you’re heard, and the county’s known for excellent public schools,” Breeze said. “We need to figure out a way to get back to supporting schools as a community to maintain this excellent reputation. If it’s money, I want to make sure we find the right number and not a band-aid, which I’m not sure 5% is the right number.
The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding for Wilson County Schools has not yet been received.
“We’re passing this budget on an estimate,” Breeze said. “We need firm numbers to be able to make decisions on the needs for additional revenue, and we won’t get (firm numbers) until the end of June.”
