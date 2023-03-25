Concerns surrounding a new smoke shop on the Watertown Historic Square were addressed during the Watertown City Council Meeting on Wednesday night.
The Watertown Smoke Shop opened on the square two weeks ago and has since been the subject of concern of residents. The city council invited the owners of the new business to address rumors circulating online.
“All these people are driving to Lebanon to get their smoke products,” owner Aster Shalemon said. “So many shops have them, but they don’t have a big selection. I always drive by the square and think, ‘Hey wouldn’t it be nice to have something here for everyone to have easy access.’ ”
Because of the time it took to drive into other cities to get products, Shalemon thought that opening the shop in Watertown would be a good idea.
“We’re not here to cause any trouble or to hurt anyone,” Shalemon said. “I know some people are thinking that we’re gonna sell to minors. I have three kids of my own. My niece goes to high school. I didn’t think that (the shop) would be a problem or cause some kind of turmoil for people.”
Councilor Howell Roberts was concerned about the shop selling vaping products.
“From the way I understand it, it’s considered more dangerous than cigarettes,” Roberts said. “That’s what you’re hearing all the time on the news and such. I just don’t want it to get to the youth, the kids. They’re going to try to buy it.”
The owners assured the council that everyone that comes into the shop will be required to present identification and that there is signage posted specifying the 21-and-older age restrictions for purchases.
“We can control what we do,” Shalemon said. “We have a scanner on our phones that scans IDs to tell us they’re okay. It tells us their age. We’re actually working on getting a scanner where we can put the ID through to make sure it’s not faked. We haven’t had anyone who’s under 21 who’s come in so far.”
Something that councilor Caleb Barrett saw on social media was that the shop was selling bongs.
“Vapes and stuff, I feel like that’s this day and age’s cigarettes,” Barrett said. “I feel like everybody knows what a bong is used for. I’m all for someone owning a business and making a living, but I think the concern for a lot of people in town is that the square is more of a family-centered place. We have a lot of kids in and out. First Baptist Little Lights program walks down to the square to the library. It’s just one of those things, I don’t care what people say they use it for, but we all know what it’s used for. I think that that’s something that people are concerned about a little more than a vape.”
Barrett shared another concern from residents that there was paraphernalia in the window.
“I haven’t been in there, but I think there was a rumor that they were in the window,” Barrett said. “I just think people don’t want their kids walking by and being able to look right there in a window and go, ‘Hey, mommy, what’s that,’ and then having to explain it to a child.”
A display of the bongs on the wall can be seen from the windows but are not in the front window display like rumors have suggested.
“I think the main concern that we’ve heard is not having the bongs and the associated paraphernalia as the primary display in the front windows,” councilor Steve Casey said. “It’s legal for you to sell it. No one can stop you from selling it, but it’s not being predominantly out front.”
While the owner of the store expressed his openness to obscuring the view from the windows, Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings advised against that course of action.
“I think you leave the window open,” Jennings said. “It’s transparent. If you start putting stuff up to hide stuff, people are going to assume the worst.”
The primary concerns that councilor Larry Byrd has heard are the proximity to the library, the proximity to a church and openly advertising CBD and bongs.
“I know from my research that CBD oils are beneficial for many people for many different reasons,” Casey said. “A lot of people don’t understand the difference between hemp and CBD and marijuana and THC. There is a definite difference.”
When asked whether he would be comfortable with law enforcement inspecting the premises from time to time, Solomon agreed.
“We’re not doing anything illegal,” Shalemon said. “Anything that we have in there is 100% legal. We could leave here and go over there now, and I’ll show everyone what everything is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.