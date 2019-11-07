Alexander receives Andrew Jackson Award at 13th annual Hermitage Gala

The 13th Annual Hermitage Gala, which benefits programs to preserve and protect the legacy of Andrew Jackson, was held Oct. 18 at the Omni Hotel
Bob McDonald, president and CEO of Lebanon's CedarStone Bank, regent of The Andrew Jackson Foundation and master of ceremonies for the gala, presented Sen. Lamar Alexander with the Andrew Jackson Award. The Jackson Award, named for the seventh president is presented to recognize those whose leadership and courageous convictions enhanced the lives of Tennesseans and brought benefit and honor to the body politic.
Previous winners of the Jackson Award include Gov. Phil Bredesen, journalist Jim Lehrer, Sen. Fred Thompson, Sen. Bob Corker, Gov. Bill Haslam, and Martha Ingram.
(0) comments
