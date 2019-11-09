Monday, Nov. 11
Lebanon Special School District Board of Education
The Lebanon Special School District will hold a regular called board meeting at 5 p.m. at its central office, located at 397 N. Castle Heights Avenue in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will meet at 7 a.m. at the Election Commission Office at 203 East Main St, in Lebanon.
Historic Preservation Commission
The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Wilson County 911 Board
The Wilson County 911 board will meet at 4 p.m. at the 911 office, 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.
Lebanon Sports Complex Committee Meeting
The City of Lebanon Sports Complex Committee will meet at 5 p.m. at the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square, Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet Parks Board
The city of Mt. Juliet Parks Board will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Thursday, Nov. 14
EMA Committee
The Wilson County EMA Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in the WEMA Training Room, 110 Oak St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet at 11 a.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 9 a.m. in the County Commission Room of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Friday, Nov. 22
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet at 10 a.m. in the County Commission Room of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Monday, Nov. 25
Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
