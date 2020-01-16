Thursday, Jan. 16
Wilson County Board of Zoning and Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning and Appeals will meet at 9 a.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Animal Control Committee
The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Legislative Committee
The Wilson County Legislative Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. for a work session in the city's administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Minutes Committee
The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Steering Committee
The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Budget Committee
The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Friday, Jan. 17
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet at 10 a.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting at 11 a.m. in the city's administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Wilson County "911" Board
The Wilson County "911" Board will meet at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Fire Administration Building, located at 520 Coles Ferry Pike.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the city's administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will meet at 6 p.m. the back of Watertown City Hall at 8630 Sparta Pike.
Friday, Jan. 24
Wilson County Road Commission and Urban Type Public Facilities Board
The Wilson County Road Commission will meet at 9 a.m. at its office on 970 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon, immediately followed by a meeting of the Urban Type Public Facilities Board.
Monday, Jan. 27
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in the city's administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city's administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, Feb. 3
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m. at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, Feb. 10
Lebanon Special School District Board
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at Central Office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.