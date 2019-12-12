Thursday, Dec. 12
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session at 6 p.m. at the city of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, Dec. 16
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at the city of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, Mt. Juliet City Hall, 2425 North Mt. Juliet Road.
