Monday, Dec. 23
Mt. Juliet City Commission
The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. for a regular session meeting at Mt. Juliet City Hall on 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. for a work session at the city's administration building on 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, Jan. 6
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Schools Board of Education will meet for a 5 p.m. work session and 6 p.m. board meeting at the Wilson County Schools district office, 415 Harding Drive.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at the city's administration building on 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, Feb. 10
Lebanon Special School District Board
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at Central Office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will meet at 6 p.m. the back of Watertown City Hall at 8630 Sparta Pike.
