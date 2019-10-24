Monday, Oct. 28
City of Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioner will hole a work session at 5 p.m. at City Hall to discuss an ADA transition plan.
City of Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The city of Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6:15 p.m. at City Hall to gather input on Project Sam.
City of Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The City of Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Lebanon City Commission
The Lebanon City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Town Meeting Hall of the city of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. to discuss a new park in Ward 6. The work session will be followed by an public meeting.
Monday, Nov. 4
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Dr. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Mt. Juliet Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee
The city of Mt. Juliet Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m at City Hall.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Mt. Juliet Parks Board
The city of Mt. Juliet Parks Board will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
