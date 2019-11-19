Tuesday, Nov. 19
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet at 11 a.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Watertown Board of Zoning Appeals
The Watertown Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Watertown City Hall, 8630 Sparta Pike.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council has scheduled a public hearing for 5:55 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave. to gather input on various annexation and zoning items.
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at the Watertown City Hall, 8630 Sparta Pike.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
DrugFree WilCo Coalition
The DrugFree WilCo Coalition will meet at 9 a.m. in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse. On the agenda is a discussion of the May 4 Spring Family Event.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 9 a.m. in the County Commission Room of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Lebanon Housing Authority
The board of commissioners of the Lebanon Housing Authority will meet at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights Administrative Office followed by commissioner training.
Friday, Nov. 22
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet at 10 a.m. in the County Commission Room of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Monday, Nov. 25
Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
