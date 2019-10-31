Friday, Nov. 1
Road Commission
The Wilson County Road Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the road commission office, 970 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon.
Urban Type Public Facilities Board
The Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately following the road commission meeting in the road commission office, 970 Tennessee Blvd., Lebanon.
Monday, Nov. 4
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Dr. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Mt. Juliet Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee
The city of Mt. Juliet Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m at City Hall.
Wilson County Judicial Committee
The judicial committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County
The Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County Executive Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Historic Preservation Commission
The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Mt. Juliet Parks Board
The city of Mt. Juliet Parks Board will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet at 11 a.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, Nov. 25
Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
