Monday, Dec. 9
Wilson County 911 Board
The Emergency Communications District 911 Board for Wilson County will meet at 4 p.m. in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Mt. Juliet City Commission
The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2425 N Mt. Juliet Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Lebanon Special School District
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School, 1213 Leeville Pike. Director of Schools Scott Benson’s contract is on the agenda.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Lebanon City Council work session
The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session at 6 p.m. at the city of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
