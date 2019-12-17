Tuesday, Dec. 17
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet at 4 p.m. at the city of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at the city of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at Watertown City Hall, 8630 Sparta Pike.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, Mt. Juliet City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Saturday, Dec. 20
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet at 10 a.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Monday, Jan. 6
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet for a 5 p.m. work session and 6 p.m. board meeting at the Wilson County School District, 415 Harding Drive.
