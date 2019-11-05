Thursday, Nov. 7
Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County
The Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County Executive Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.
City of Lebanon Airport Commission
The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way.
Wilson County Health and Welfare Committee
The health and welfare committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon.
Wilson County Minutes Committee
The minutes committee will meet at 6 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon.
Wilson County Steering Committee
The steering committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon.
Wilson County Budget Committee
The budget committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon.
Monday, Nov. 11
Lebanon Special School District Board of Education
The Lebanon Special School District will hold a regular called board meeting at 5 p.m. at its central office, located at 397 N. Castle Heights Avenue in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will meet at 7 a.m. at the Election Commission Office at 203 East Main St, in Lebanon.
Historic Preservation Commission
The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Mt. Juliet Parks Board
The city of Mt. Juliet Parks Board will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Thursday, Nov. 14
EMA Committee
The Wilson County EMA Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in the WEMA Training Room, 110 Oak St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet at 11 a.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, Nov. 25
Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
