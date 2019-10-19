Tuesday, Oct. 22
Joint Economic and Community Development Board
The Board of Directors of the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County will meet at 7:30 a.m. at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 207, in Lebanon.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
City of Lebanon Sports Complex Committee
The city of Lebanon Sports Complex Committee will meet at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall, City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Lebanon City Commission
The Lebanon City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Town Meeting Hall of the city of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. to discuss a new park in Ward 6. The work session will be followed by an public meeting.
Monday, Nov. 4
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Dr. in Lebanon.
