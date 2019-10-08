Thursday, Oct. 10
Wilson County Animal Control Committee
The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Wilson County Education Committee
The Wilson County Education Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Wilson County Minutes Committee
The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Wilson County Steering Committee
The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Wilson County EMA Committee
The Wilson County EMA Committee will meet at 6:20 p.m. in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Wilson County Budget Committee
The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Monday, Oct. 14
Mt. Juliet City Commission
The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 2425 North Mt. Juliet Road.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. for a work session at 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority
The Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority will hold its quarterly meeting beginning with the executive committee at 11 a.m., with lunch at noon followed by the full board meeting at 206 S. Maple St. in Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 2425 North Mt. Juliet Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.