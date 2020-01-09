Thursday, Jan. 9
Joint Economic & Community Development Board
The Joint Economic & Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.
Monday, Jan. 13
ADA Advisory Task Force
Lebanon's Americans with Disabilities Act Task Force will hold a regular called meeting at 11 a.m. in the city's administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Mt. Juliet City Commission
The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall on 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, following a regularly scheduled public hearing at 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Wilson County Health Council
The Wilson County Health Council will meet from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education's Percy Priest Meeting Room, located on 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Wilson County EMA Committee
The Wilson County EMA Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in the WEMA training room, located at 115 Oak Street in Lebanon.
Lebanon Historic Preservation Committee
The Historic Preservation Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in the city's administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Wilson County Board of Zoning and Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning and Appeals will meet at 9 a.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Friday, Jan. 17
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet at 10 a.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting at 11 a.m. in the city's administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the city's administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will meet at 6 p.m. the back of Watertown City Hall at 8630 Sparta Pike.
Monday, Jan. 27
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in the city's administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, Feb. 3
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m. at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, Feb. 10
Lebanon Special School District Board
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at Central Office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.
