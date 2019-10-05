Monday, Oct. 7
Wilson County Insurance Committee
The Wilson County Insurance Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will meet at 7 a.m. at Election Commission Office at 203 East Main St. in Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board
The Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Mt. Juliet City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.
Thurday, Oct. 10
Wilson County Animal Control Committee
The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Wilson County Education Committee
The Wilson County Education Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Wilson County Minutes Committee
The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Wilson County Steering Committee
The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Wilson County EMA Committee
The Wilson County EMA Committee will meet at 6:20 p.m. in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Wilson County Budget Committee
The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. for a work session at 5:15 p.m.
