Thursday, Oct. 31
Halloween on the Square
The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, city of Lebanon and First Baptist Church will present Halloween on the Square from 5-8:30 p.m. in downtown Lebanon. There will be a ghoul parade and costume contests for youngsters. For more information, call the chamber at 615-444-5503.
Friday, Nov. 1
16th annual Golf for Toys
The 16th annual Golf for Toys, presented by ServPro of Wilson County and the main fundraiser for the Lebanon Fire Department's Spirit of Christmas Toy Drive, is taking entries. The cost is $75 per player or $300 per team. The tournament will be at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club and features an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. For more information, contact Capt. Brian Fountain at fountainb@lebanontn.org or 615-504-3669.
Free Clothing Store
The Free Clothing Store will be open from 9 a.m. until noon at Life Church, 3688 TN 109 in Lebanon. There will be free clothes in all sizes for every member of the family, free breakfast, some free groceries, and free chiropractic adjustments.
Saturday, Nov. 2
KOC Pumpkin Squashin'
Knights of Columbus Council 9787 will host a Pumpkin Squashin' contest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. There will be cash prizes. There are two contests: Feats of strength, where individuals compete to see how far they can throw a pumpkin; and feats of accuracy, where catapults and trebuchets are used and the goal is to hit targets. The proceeds will support the Knights' charitable efforts. For more information, go to pumpkinsquashin.com.
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet at Painturo's, 522 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Lunch starts at 11 a.m. and the meeting starts at noon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Pancake and Sausage Breakfast
There will be a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Lebanon National Guard Armory, 1010 Leeville Pike, to benefit the Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates of VVA Chapter 1004. Adults are $5, children under 12 are $3 and 5 and younger are free.
Christmas Craft Fair
The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center will hold an indoor Christmas Craft Fair and Santa Shop flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their building at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. There will be over 25 tables of hand-crafted items, and Santa's Shop will be full of all things Christmas. Sausage biscuits and hot dogs will be available at the concession stand from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Raising Amazing Kids in Complex Families.
All Wilson County parents are invited to hear Jay and Tammy Daughtry of The Center For Modern Family Dynamics give an impactful and insightful presentation of successful strategies when co-parenting. The event, sponsored by Wilson County Schools, will be from 6-8 p.m. at West Wilson Middle School, 935 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The is no charge to attend.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Planting Some Sunshine Day
The city of Lebanon Planning Department is inviting the public to help "plant some sunshine." It has 5,000 daffodil bulbs and will be planting them in the medians from West Main Street to City Hall so that come spring there will be eight weeks of "sunshiny spring flowers to brighten our days." Lot of volunteers are needed and they are asked to meet at 9:30 a.m. in front of City Hall, with shovels if possible.
