Tuesday, Oct. 22
Fourth Annual Child Abuse Awareness Panel
The panel, presented by the 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center and Cumberland University, will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cumberland University's Labry Hall in the tiered classroom. The event is free to the public and two hours of continuing education credits are available. The panel will include two guest speakers Rachel Pierce, FBI victim advocate, and counselor Kristi Ward. Other panel members are WCSO Detective Jennifer Mekelburg, Assistant District Attorney Tom Swink, forensic interviewer Cece Ralston and Department of Children Services lead investigator Patrick Cockburn. Our panel members will provide information on how child sex abuse cases are investigated and prosecuted and how we work to reduce the trauma experienced by the victims of children. Questions will be taken from the audience.
Tuesday, Oct. 22-Thursday, Oct. 24
Short Course in Beekeeping
Wilson County Beekeepers will be hosting their annual Short Course in Beekeeping starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Ward Ag Center in the East/West Building. The cost is $25 for individual/$45 for couple. Contact Petra Mitchell at 615-286-2529 for more information or to reserve a seat.
Friday, Oct. 25
Art Mingle at the Mill
Come sip wine and enjoy light hors d'oeuvres as you weave your way among the beautiful art created by professional artists of the Visual Arts Collective (VAC) of Wilson County. This free event open to the public is your chance to feast on rich color, textures, and expressions as acrylic, oil, graphite and watercolor artists discuss their process for creating art. The event is from 6-9 p.m. at The Mill, 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Arbor Day Celebration and second annual Pumpkin Festival
The city of Lebanon Beautification Commission is sponsoring the 2019 Arbor Day Celebration and Pumpkin Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lebanon Farmers Market on South Maple Street. There will be free food and drinks, giveaways and door prizes, face painting, pumpkin decorating, Anthony the Balloon Kid and Magic Wayne performance.
Church of Christ clothes giveaway
There will be a clothes giveaway from 6-11 a.m. at Market Street Church of Christ, 502 E. Market St. For more information, contact FeLecia Wharton at 615-444-8637.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Trunk or Treat
The annual Fall Fest and Trunk-or-Treat will be at 4:30 p.m. at New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 7845 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. In addition to the Trunk-or-Treat, there will be a hayride, bonfire, chili supper (with hot dogs - make a chilidog!), a bounce house, and games. We will eat at 5 p.m. For more information, please call the church office at 615-449-7020.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
High School Equivalency Test
The Wilson County Adult Education program will be giving the high school equivalency test (HiSET formerly GED) at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, please call 615-443-8731.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Mt. Olivet Trunk R Treat Festival
The Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Trunk R Treat Festival will be at 6:15 p.m. at the church, 7463 Hickory Ridge Road in Mt. Juliet. There will be hot dogs, chili, drinks, hot cider, games, cake walk, candy and more. There will be prizes for best trunk cecorations and a pumpkin carving contest.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Halloween on the Square
The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, city of Lebanon and First Baptist Church will present Halloween on the Square from 5-8:30 p.m. in downtown Lebanon. There will be a ghoul parade and costume contests for youngsters. For more information, call the chamber at 615-444-5503.
Friday, Nov. 1
16th annual Golf for Toys
The 16th annual Golf for Toys, presented by ServPro of Wilson County and the main fundraiser for the Lebanon Fire Department's Spirit of Christmas Toy Drive, is taking entries. The cost is $75 per player or $300 per team. The tournament will be at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club and features an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. For more information, contact Capt. Brian Fountain at fountainb@lebanontn.org or 615-504-3669.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet at Painturo's, 522 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Lunch starts at 11 a.m. and the meeting starts at noon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Planting Some Sunshine Day
The city of Lebanon Planning Department is inviting the public to help "plant some sunshine." It has 5,000 daffodil bulbs and will be planting them in the medians from West Main Street to City Hall so that come spring there will be eight weeks of "sunshiny spring flowers to brighten our days." Lot of volunteers are needed and they are asked to meet at 9:30 a.m. in front of City Hall, with shovels if possible.
