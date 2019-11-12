Thursday, Nov. 14
Raising Amazing Kids in Complex Families.
All Wilson County parents are invited to hear Jay and Tammy Daughtry of The Center For Modern Family Dynamics give an impactful and insightful presentation of successful strategies when co-parenting. The event, sponsored by Wilson County Schools, will be from 6-8 p.m. at West Wilson Middle School, 935 N. Mt. Juliet Road. There is no charge to attend.
Friday, Nov. 15
"A Christmas Carol"
Campbell Theater Playhouse's "A Christmas Carol" opens at Encore Theatre in Mt Juliet. The show directed by James Bealor runs weekends through Nov 24. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are 2:30 p.m. House opens 30 minutes before showtime. Purchase tickets online at TicketsNashville $16 for adults and $13 for youth and seniors. You can also reserve seats and pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950. Encore Theatre Company is located at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet (just west of TNay 109).
Saturday, Nov. 16
Free groceries
Free groceries, including frozen meat, cereal, vegetables, cookies, peanut butter and more, will be distributed beginning at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Life Church, at 3688 TN 109 in Lebanon. Life Church is across the street from the Dollar General Store. This is open to everyone. The groceries will be given away as long as they last.
Planting Some Sunshine Day
The city of Lebanon Planning Department is inviting the public to help "plant some sunshine." It has 5,000 daffodil bulbs and will be planting them in the medians from West Main Street to City Hall so that come spring there will be eight weeks of "sunshiny spring flowers to brighten our days." Lots of volunteers are needed and they are asked to meet at 9:30 a.m. in front of City Hall, with shovels if possible.
Dancing Lights of Christmas
The Dancing Lights of Christmas returns for it's 10th consecutive season. Wilson County and the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, home of the Wilson County Fair, will host the Dancing Lights of Christmas this holiday season, featuring a 2.5-mile route and over two million lights dancing to the music on the radio. The show opens nightly at 5 p.m. and the admission is $30 per family vehicle. Enter the fairgrounds at the entrance across from Dollar General.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Lebanon Christmas Tree Lighting
The annual City of Lebanon Christmas Tree Lighting event will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the historic Town Square. There will be hot chocolate treats, performances by four elementary school choirs and downtown merchants will be staying open late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.