Ongoing
Dancing Lights of Christmas
The Dancing Lights of Christmas returns for it's 10th consecutive season. Wilson County and the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, home of the Wilson County Fair, will host the Dancing Lights of Christmas this holiday season, featuring a 2.5-mile route and over two million lights dancing to the music on the radio. The show opens nightly at 5 p.m. and the admission is $30 per family vehicle. Enter the fairgrounds at the entrance across from Dollar General.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade
The Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive and travel north on Mt. Juliet Road to Charlie Daniels Park. The theme this year is Toy Story Christmas and the grand marshals are Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep.
Watertown Christmas Parade
The Watertown Christmas parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Main Street. After the parade, caroling, karaoke and Santa Claus will be around the gazebo on the square.
Veterans Pancake and Sausage Breakfast
A pancake and sausage breakfast, sponsored by Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates of VVA Chapter 1004, will be from 7-11 a.m. at the Lebanon National Guard Armory, 1010 Leeville Pike, in Lebanon. Adults are $5, children under 12 are $3, and those 5 and younger eat free.
Wilson County Republican Party
The Wilson County Republican Party will meet at Music City Baptist Church, 7104 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet at 9 a.m. The program this month will be a presentation by state Sen. Mark Pody and state Rep. Clark Boyd, who will give a preview of the upcoming legislative session. If you would like to have breakfast, we will be charging $5 per person with all proceeds from the breakfast going to the Wilson County Young Republicans. For more information email wilsoncountytngop@gmail.com.
Clothes give-away
There will be a free clothes give-away at Market Street Church of Christ from 7-11:30 a.m. The church is at 502 E. Market St. in Lebanon. For more information, call Felecia Wharton at 615-444-8637.
Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 16-17
Masquerade Fundraising Sale
The Wilson County Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary will be having a Masquerade Jewelry and Accessories $5 Fundraising Sale from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Outpatient Conference Room.
Monday, Dec. 16
Cedar Creek Community Band Christmas Concert
The Cedar Creek Community Band will perform a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Event Center, 415 Harding Dr. in Lebanon. The concert is free and open to the public
Saturday, Jan. 4
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The next monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet at Painturo's, 522 W. Main St. in Lebanon, with lunch starting at 11 a.m. and the meeting at noon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.