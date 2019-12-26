Ongoing
Dancing Lights of Christmas
The Dancing Lights of Christmas returns for its 10th consecutive season. Wilson County and the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, home of the Wilson County Fair, will host the Dancing Lights of Christmas this holiday season, featuring a 2.5-mile route and over two million lights dancing to the music on the radio. The show opens nightly at 5 p.m. and the admission is $30 per family vehicle. Enter the fairgrounds at the entrance across from Dollar General.
Saturday, Jan. 4 -- Sunday, Jan. 5
BrickUniverse
The BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Professional Lego artists will be on hand, and there will be displays, building zones and many other attractions. Tickets are $15 online and $18 at the door. For more information, go to www.brickuniverse.com/nashville.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The next monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet at Painturo's, 522 W. Main St. in Lebanon, with lunch starting at 11 a.m. and the meeting at noon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.ww
