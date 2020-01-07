Saturday, Jan. 11
Vietnam Veterans of America pancake/sausage breakfast
The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) and Associates of VVA Chapter 1004 will host a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Lebanon National Guard Armory, located at 1010 Leeville Pike.
Meals include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy. They cost $5 for attendees 12 and older, $3 for children ages 6-12 and nothing for children 5 and under.
All proceeds will be used to benefit Wilson County veterans.
Wilson County Republican Party
The Wilson County Republican Party will meet at 9 a.m. at Music City Baptist Church, located at 7104 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.
Republicans interested in learning more about the upcoming primary election or getting involved with the local party are welcome to attend.
Monday, Jan. 13
Wilson County Democratic Party
The Wilson County Democratic Party will meet at 6 p.m. at the Corner Pub, located at 4136 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.
Democrats interested in getting involved with the local party are welcome to attend and enjoy a meal.
Friday, Jan. 24 -- Monday, Jan. 27
Compassion Experience at First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet
First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet, located at 635 N. Mt. Juliet Road, will host a free series of interactive tours through developing countries.
The experience features 2,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space, so attendees can step inside homes, markets and schools in countries like the Phillipines, Kenya and Uganda.
Through the exhibit, the church aims to educate the community on the realities of global poverty and showcase some ways people can help.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Special Olympics Tennessee will be hosting a Polar Plunge to benefit the organization at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center, located on 511 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the plunge begins at 10 a.m.
For more information, contact George Walker at 615-547-1213.
