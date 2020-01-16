Friday, Jan. 17
National Public Television visiting Mt. Juliet Senior Center
Representatives from National Public Television will present a 30-minute documentary titled "Legal Help" at 10:30 a.m., at the Mt. Juliet Senior Center on 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. An attorney will be present to answer any questions, and the presentation is open to the public. For more information, call Mona Tissue at 615-758-9114.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Immanuel Baptist Church blood drive
American Red Cross and Immanuel Baptist Church will host a blood drive at the Owens Building on 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon from 12:30-6 p.m. To set an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter "Immanuel19" to schedule online. For more information, call Paul Carpenter at 615-449-4942.
Friday, Jan. 24 -- Monday, Jan. 27
Compassion Experience at First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet
First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet, located at 635 N. Mt. Juliet Road, will host a free series of interactive tours through developing countries. The experience features 2,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space, so attendees can step inside homes, markets and schools in countries like the Phillipines, Kenya and Uganda. Through the exhibit, the church aims to educate the community on the realities of global poverty and showcase some ways people can help.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Mt. Juliet Senior Center yard sale and chili lunch
The Mt. Juliet Senior Center will host a yard sale and chili lunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 2034 N. Mt Juliet Road. Tickets for the lunch are $5 at the door, with $4 advance tickets available from the senior center until Jan. 24. The yard sale will provide deals on several items, and all proceeds will benefit the senior center. For more information, call Mona Tissue at 615-758-9114.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Wilson County Adult Education to officer high school equivalency
Wilson County Adult Education will be giving the high school equivalency test (HiSET, formerly GED) at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon, located at 411 Tennessee Blvd. For more information, call 615-443-8731.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Special Olympics Tennessee will be hosting a Polar Plunge to benefit the organization at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center, located on 511 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the plunge begins at 10 a.m. For more information, contact George Walker at 615-547-1213.
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The next monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) will be held at Painturo's, located at 522 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m., and the meeting starts at noon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models, and anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
