Thursday, Nov. 7
Rotary Club Veterans Day Breakfast
The Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club will host a Veterans Day Breakfast from 6:30-7:30 a.m. at Lebanon First United Methodist Church, located at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon.
Retired Col. Jeff Davidson, who served in the U.S. Army, is the program speaker.
Those interested in attending may RSVP by calling 615-504-0440.
Wilson County Retired Teachers' Association meeting
The Wilson County Retired Teachers' Association will meet at 10 a.m. at Rutland Place in Mt. Juliet.
Tennessee Retired Teachers' Association President Ron Pendergrass will be the guest speaker, and the community service project is for Wilson County Schools.
Members are asked to bring their handbooks, and reservations must be made for the meeting.
For more information, call DIanne Cozart at 615-218-7058.
Friday, Nov. 8
Liberty State Bank's Veterans Breakfast
Area veterans are invited to attend a breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds' East West Building, sponsored by Liberty State Bank.
Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. followed by a program. The guest speaker is Maj. Gary Ward of the U.S. Army.
Those interested in attending may RSVP by calling 615-449-4441 or 615-444-4166.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Pancake and Sausage Breakfast
There will be a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Lebanon National Guard Armory, 1010 Leeville Pike, to benefit the Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates of VVA Chapter 1004. Adults are $5, children under 12 are $3 and 5 and younger are free.
Christmas Craft Fair
The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center will hold an indoor Christmas Craft Fair and Santa Shop flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their building at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. There will be over 25 tables of hand-crafted items, and Santa's Shop will be full of all things Christmas. Sausage biscuits and hot dogs will be available at the concession stand from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilson County Republican Party
The Wilson County Republican Party will meet at 9 a.m. at Music City Baptist, 7104 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet. The speaker will be U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Manny Sethi, a orthopedic trauma surgeon at Vanderbilt and founder of Healthy Tennessee.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Veteran's Salute Concert
There will be a Veteran's Salute Concert at 6:30 p.m. in the Lebanon High School auditorium featuring the LHS Wind Ensemble, the Air Force JROTC and narration by retired Col. Paul Wietlisbach. Admission is free.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Raising Amazing Kids in Complex Families.
All Wilson County parents are invited to hear Jay and Tammy Daughtry of The Center For Modern Family Dynamics give an impactful and insightful presentation of successful strategies when co-parenting. The event, sponsored by Wilson County Schools, will be from 6-8 p.m. at West Wilson Middle School, 935 N. Mt. Juliet Road. There is no charge to attend.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Planting Some Sunshine Day
The city of Lebanon Planning Department is inviting the public to help "plant some sunshine." It has 5,000 daffodil bulbs and will be planting them in the medians from West Main Street to City Hall so that come spring there will be eight weeks of "sunshiny spring flowers to brighten our days." Lots of volunteers are needed and they are asked to meet at 9:30 a.m. in front of City Hall, with shovels if possible.
