Ongoing
Dancing Lights of Christmas
The Dancing Lights of Christmas returns for it's 10th consecutive season. Wilson County and the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, home of the Wilson County Fair, will host the Dancing Lights of Christmas this holiday season, featuring a 2.5-mile route and over two million lights dancing to the music on the radio. The show opens nightly at 5 p.m. and the admission is $30 per family vehicle. Enter the fairgrounds at the entrance across from Dollar General.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Shop Small Saturday
As many as 75 businesses in Lebanon will be offering discounts, door prizes and other special deals as part of Shop Small Saturday.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Lebanon Christmas Parade
The Lebanon Christmas Parade, with the theme of "A Hometown Christmas," will begin at 2 p.m. It will start at the former Lebanon High School location and travel Park Avenue to East Main Street and then around the Lebanon Public Square before exiting onto West Main Street. The parade route ends at Liberty State Bank & D.T. McCall & Sons on West Main Street.
Monday, Dec. 2
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1004
The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1004 of Wilson County meets the first Monday of the month at the veterans' building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 E Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Visitors are welcome. Members start arriving at about 4 p.m., the meeting begins at 5 p.m. and meal is served at 5:30 p.m., after which more discussion continues. For more information, call or text Doc Kraft @ 615 477-8088.
Friday, Dec. 6
Cumberland University Christmas Choral
The Cumberland University choirs will host its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. in Baird Chapel. The choirs will be performing "Sing We Now of Christmas" by Harry Simeone with professional brass, percussion and four-hand piano. This will be a program full of Christmas carols from around the world. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended. Call 615-547-1331.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Lebanon Band and Choir Christmas Concert
The Lebanon High School band and choir Christmas concert will be at 7 p.m. at the school, 500 Blue Devil Blvd. There is no charge for the concert, which features two hours of holiday favorites.
Wilson Country Retired Teachers' Association
The Wilson Country Retired Teachers' Association Christmas meeting and luncheon will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene in Lebanon. The December project is donating to WCRTA's scholarship fund. This meeting is sponsored by Liberty State Bank. Reservations must be made. Call 615-218-7058 for more information.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Watertown High School Christmas concert
The Watertown High School Music Department is presenting "Winter Wonderland, A Christmas Music Showcase" at 6 p.m. in the Purple Tiger Theater at Watertown High School. There will be hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, and photos with Santa available from 5-5:45 p.m. Admission is $5.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade
The Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive and travel north on Mt. Juliet Road to Charlie Daniels Park. The theme this year is Toy Story Christmas and the grand marshals are Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep.
Monday, Dec. 16
Cedar Creek Community Band Christmas Concert
The Cedar Creek Community Band will perform a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Event Center, 415 Harding Dr. in Lebanon. The concert is free and open to the public
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.