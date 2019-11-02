Editor's Note: The Church Calendar is for notices of special services, events and programs. Listings may be emailed to malexieff@lebanondemocrat.com. The deadline for submissions is noon Thursday.
Lebanon First United Methodist Church
The sermon series is Loving Lebanon. Worship is at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. The Pumpkin Patch is open until Oct. 31. Stop by and buy pumpkins and take a fall family photo. We will honor our Veterans on Nov. 10. The church is at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon.
New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Pastor Paul Hancock's message this week will be "Stewardship 101: Biblical Principles" based on selected scriptures. Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10 a.m. The church is located 7845 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon.
Shop Springs Baptist Church
We are studying "Prove it: how do you know if you're a Christian?" This week is 1 John 3:1-10 "Do you act like a child?" Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday followed by our worship service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday night at 6 p.m. everyone is invited to join us for Trunk or Treat in the front parking lot of the church. This is a free community event so come on out and join us for this time of fun and fellowship. The church is at 3022 Sparta Pike, south of Lebanon.
College Hills Church of Christ
The guest speaker Sunday will be David Skidmore and the guest worship leader will be Lee Milam. Sunday morning worship services begin at 8:45 in the Worship Center with classes for all ages to follow. Second service begins at 11 a.m. in the Witt Family Life Center Gym. The church is at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.
