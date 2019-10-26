Editor's Note: The Church Calendar is for notices of special services, events and programs. Listings may be emailed to malexieff@lebanondemocrat.com. The deadline for submissions is noon Thursday.
College Hills Church of Christ
This week's sermon topic is "The Hope of God" from Isaiah 40:27-31. Sunday morning worship services begin at 8:45 in the Worship Center with classes for all ages to follow. Second service begins at 11 a.m. in the Witt Family Life Center Gym. The church is at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.
Lebanon First United Methodist Church
A new sermon series, Loving Lebanon, begins Sunday. Worship is at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. The Pumpkin Patch is open until Oct. 31. Stop by and buy pumpkins and take a fall family photo. They are on the lawn in front of the Spain House on West Main Street. The annual Fall Festival will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m. in the gym and Trunk or Treat in the parking lot. This is open to the community. The church is at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon.
Garden of Prayer Church
There will be a churchwide yard sale from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. It will move inside in case of rain. The fall festival starts at 4 p.m. The church is at 1015 Bluebird Road in Lebanon.
Corinth Church of Christ
Children love to dress up, especially this time of year. In October we will discuss people who dressed up for the role God called them to play. Our first lesson will look at Esther -- The Daring Princess. Bible study begins at 9 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m. The church is at 2205 Corinth Road in Mt. Juliet.
Maple Hill Church of Christ
Rob Long, minister at the Maple Hill Church of Christ, will be speaking Sunday on the subject "The Greatest Love Story" John 3:16-17 Worship service is at 9 a.m. followed by Bible School for all ages at 10:15 a.m. All are cordially invited to Friends and Family Day. The church is at 102 Maple Hill Road next to Publix in Lebanon.
Peyton Road Church of Christ
The annual Hallelujah Festival is Sunday. The theme is "God Befriended Me" and it is from 3-8 p.m. There will be a costume contest (No horror, blood, or satanic costumes allowed. Extra points to those wearing Biblical outfits). Registration and cakewalk 3-3:45 p.m. and costume contest 4-6 p.m. with seven categories according to age and grades. First prize is $50 and second is $25 in each category. Trunk or treat is at 6 p.m. For a free ride or directions please call 615-443-0720. The church is at 500 Peyton Road in Lebanon.
Shop Springs Baptist Church
We are studying "Prove it: How do you know if you're a Christian?" This week is 1 John 2:18-27. "Do you understand that Jesus is the only way?" Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday followed by our worship service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday night at 6 p.m. everyone is invited to join us for Trunk or Treat in the front parking lot of the church. This is a free community event so come on out and join us for this time of fun and fellowship. The church is at 3022 Sparta Pike, south of Lebanon.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
The Sunday service of Holy Eucharist begins at 10:30 a.m. with children's sermon and childcare provided. A Prayer Vigil will be held Saturday from 2-3 p.m. at the Church. Throughout October, the Daughters of the King are collecting socks of all kinds to donate to the homeless. On Sunday, non-perishable food items are collected for Joseph's Storehouse. Epiphany is located at 1500 Hickory Ridge Road in Lebanon
New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Pastor Paul Hancock's message this week will be "How Bad Do You Want to See Jesus?" based on Luke 19:1-10. Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10 a.m. The church is located 7845 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon.
