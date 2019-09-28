Saturday, Sept. 28
Benefit for JD Foster
There will be a benefit car show at Snow White Drive In, 1714 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Co-sponsored by Snow White and the Loud-N-Obnoxious Cruisers, all makes and models are welcome, even tractors and boats. Registration is from 8 a.m. to noon with awards presented at 3 p.m. Foster is a veteran Lebanon Fire Department firefighter who is recovering from severe injuries suffered in a July 18 motorcycle accident. For more information, contact Amber Phillips at amber.phillips@lebanontn.org.
Compassionate Hands Chili Cookoff
The Compassionate Hands homeless ministry is holding a chili cookoff from 5-7 p.m. at Lebanon First United Methodist Church, 415 W. Main St. Contestants can enter for $30 at https://bit.ly/2k78vgU. To bring side dishes or volunteer, go to https://bit.ly/2m3QBfD. Tickets are $10 for individuals or $25 for families. In addition to chili, there will be door prizes, a homeless shelter simulation and s'mores.
"A Night in Vegas" fundraiser
Encore Theatre Company is holding "A Night in Vegas" fundraising event from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the theater, 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Casino games, musical entertainment by Corinne Cook and raffles to win prizes, including the grand prize of a week's stay in Hilton Head, South Carolina. There will also be a photo booth, karaoke, food and drinks. Tickets are $30 at the door. For more information, go to www.encore-theatre-company.org.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Wilson County Retired Teachers' Association meeting
The Wilson County Retired Teachers' Association will meet at 10 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 812 N Cumberland St., in Lebanon. Sarah White, AARP representative, will present the program. Beth Petty, LSSD Family Resource director will give an update on the STEM bus and van. This program is WCRTA's October project. Monetary donations have been requested to help purchase sets of books for the bus and van. Following the meeting, the annual birthday celebration will be held for all members. For further information, call 615-218-7058.
Monday, Oct. 14
Wilson County Democratic Party meeting
The quarterly meeting of the Wilson County Democratic Party will be at 6:30 p.m. at The Corner Pub, 4136 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet. Our guest speaker will be Jordan Wilkins, chair of the Tennessee Democratic County Chairs Association. The executive committee will meet immediately following the quarterly meeting. All Democrats are encouraged to attend. For those eating, please arrive at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
FBLA Princess Character Breakfast
The Lebanon High School Future Business Leaders of America chapter's annual Princess Character Breakfast is from 9-11 a.m. Tickets are $5 until Oct. 10, and then $10 until the event. Young ladies are encouraged to where their princess dresses to the event, which will be at the Lebanon High School cafeteria. Go to https://osp.osmsinc.com/WilsonTN/BVModules/ProductTemplates/Bvc2013/Product.aspx?productid=EE025-53 to buy tickets and email buchanans@wcschool.com or alsupmon100@wcschools for more information.
Tuesday, Oct. 22-Thursday, Oct. 24
Short Course in Beekeeping
Wilson County Beekeepers will be hosting their annual Short Course in Beekeeping starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Ward Ag Center in the East/West Building. The cost is $25 for individual/$45 for couple. Contact Petra Mitchell at 615-286-2529 for more information or to reserve a seat
