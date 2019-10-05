Saturday, Oct. 5
Watertown Octoberfest and Art Walk
The Watertown Octoberfest and Art Walk will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free event features several locations from artist studios and galleries to local businesses who will have at least one visual artist on site. Many of the locations have several artists whose work can be seen. Mediums range from paintings to fine crafts and the artists will be available for purchases or special commissions. The walk will be complimented with live music by the Best Wurst Band and German style games at the gazebo. There will also be vendors at the pavilion near the rail road tracks. Refreshments will be available. The event will support the Tennessee Artist's Guild, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing opportunities to Watertown that feature visual artists, musicians, and theatrical performances. Come to the Artizan Insurance and Gifts building at 214 Public Square to pick up a list of locations on the day of the event. Visit www.tnartistsguild.org for more information or call Vickie Frazier at 615-697-5066.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
City of Lebanon Retirees meeting
The City of Lebanon Retirees group will hold their next meeting on 9 a.m. at Shoney's Restaurant, at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. Our group is comprised of, and limited to, those people who have retired from the city of Lebanon, Tennessee municipal government, and meets the second Tuesday of each month from September to May.
The Wilson County Young Republicans meeting
The Wilson County Young Republicans will have an organizational meeting on at 6:30 p.m. at Calabria's Pizza, 1209 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet. If you are between the ages of 18 and 40, please plan to attend this meeting and help us organize for next year's Republican races. Any questions can be directed to wilsoncountytngop@gmail.com.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Pancake and Sausage Breakfast
The Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates of VVA Chapter 1004 will be hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon at the Lebanon National Guard Armory, 1010 Leeville Pike. The cost is $5 for 12 and older, $3 for children 6 to 11 and free for those under 5. The meal includes scrambled eggs, biscuit and gravy.
Ghosts in the Grove
The 9th annual Ghosts in the Grove will offer its first tour at 7 p.m. and last at 9 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Ag Center in Lebanon. There will be music from the Inglewood Ole' Time Band, trick or treating, hot dogs and chili at the General Store. The tours through spooky paths will feature storytellers weaving history into their ghostly tales. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12.
Monday, Oct. 14
Wilson County Democratic Party meeting
The quarterly meeting of the Wilson County Democratic Party will be at 6:30 p.m. at The Corner Pub, 4136 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet. Our guest speaker will be Jordan Wilkins, chair of the Tennessee Democratic County Chairs Association. The executive committee will meet immediately following the quarterly meeting. All Democrats are encouraged to attend. For those eating, please arrive at 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Mt. Juliet Spaghetti Day fundraiser
The Mt. Juliet Senior Center Annual Spaghetti Day fundraiser will be held at the center, 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch and 4:30-6:30 p.m. for dinner. Take-outs are also available. Tickets are $10 (includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and beverage). Contact 615-758-9114 for additional information.
Saturday, Oct. 19
FBLA Princess Character Breakfast
The Lebanon High School Future Business Leaders of America chapter's annual Princess Character Breakfast is from 9-11 a.m. Tickets are $5 until Oct. 10, and then $10 until the event. Young ladies are encouraged to where their princess dresses to the event, which will be at the Lebanon High School cafeteria. Go to https://osp.osmsinc.com/WilsonTN/BVModules/ProductTemplates/Bvc2013/Product.aspx?productid=EE025-53 to buy tickets and email buchanans@wcschool.com or alsupmon100@wcschools for more information.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Salute to Service
A Salute to Service dinner and service will begin at 6 p.m. at Crossroads Fellowship on Linwood Drive in Lebanon. All active duty National Guard, reserves and military and all first responders are invited. James Butler, a former police officer from Dickson, will be the speaker.
Tuesday, Oct. 22-Thursday, Oct. 24
Short Course in Beekeeping
Wilson County Beekeepers will be hosting their annual Short Course in Beekeeping starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Ward Ag Center in the East/West Building. The cost is $25 for individual/$45 for couple. Contact Petra Mitchell at 615-286-2529 for more information or to reserve a seat.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Arbor Day Celebration and second annual Pumpkin Festival
The city of Lebanon Beautification Commission is sponsoring the 2019 Arbor Day Celebration and Pumpkin Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lebanon Farmers Market on South Maple Street. There will be free food and drinks, giveaways and door prizes, face painting, pumpkin decorating, Anthony the Balloon Kid and Magic Wayne performance.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
High School Equivalency Test
The Wilson County Adult Education program will be giving the high school equivalency test (HiSET formerly GED) at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, please call 615-443-8731.
