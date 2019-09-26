Saturday, Sept. 28
Benefit for JD Foster
There will be a benefit car show at Snow White Drive In, 1714 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Co-sponsored by Snow White and the Loud-N-Obnoxious Cruisers, all makes and models are welcome, even tractors and boats. Registration is from 8 a.m. to noon with awards presented at 3 p.m. Foster is a veteran Lebanon Fire Department firefighter who is recovering from severe injuries suffered in a July 18 motorcycle accident. For more information, contact Amber Phillips at amber.phillips@lebanontn.org.
Compassionate Hands Chili Cookoff
The Compassionate Hands homeless ministry is holding a chili cookoff from 5-7 p.m. at Lebanon First United Methodist Church, 415 W. Main St. Contestants can enter for $30 at https://bit.ly/2k78vgU. To bring side dishes or volunteer, go to https://bit.ly/2m3QBfD. Tickets are $10 for individuals or $25 for families. In addition to chili, there will be door prizes, a homeless shelter simulation and s'mores.
Saturday, Oct. 19
FBLA Princess Character Breakfast
The Lebanon High School Future Business Leaders of America chapter's annual Princess Character Breakfast is from 9-11 a.m. Tickets are $5 until Oct. 10, and then $10 until the event. Young ladies are encouraged to where their princess dresses to the event, which will be at the Lebanon High School cafeteria. Go to https://osp.osmsinc.com/WilsonTN/BVModules/ProductTemplates/Bvc2013/Product.aspx?productid=EE025-53 to buy tickets and email buchanans@wcschool.com or alsupmon100@wcschools for more information.
