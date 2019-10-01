Thursday, Oct. 3
Wilson County Retired Teachers' Association meeting
The Wilson County Retired Teachers' Association will meet at 10 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 812 N Cumberland St., in Lebanon. Sarah White, AARP representative, will present the program. Beth Petty, LSSD Family Resource director will give an update on the STEM bus and van. This program is WCRTA's October project. Monetary donations have been requested to help purchase sets of books for the bus and van. Following the meeting, the annual birthday celebration will be held for all members. For further information, call 615-218-7058.
Monday, Oct. 14
Wilson County Democratic Party meeting
The quarterly meeting of the Wilson County Democratic Party will be at 6:30 p.m. at The Corner Pub, 4136 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet. Our guest speaker will be Jordan Wilkins, chair of the Tennessee Democratic County Chairs Association. The executive committee will meet immediately following the quarterly meeting. All Democrats are encouraged to attend. For those eating, please arrive at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
FBLA Princess Character Breakfast
The Lebanon High School Future Business Leaders of America chapter's annual Princess Character Breakfast is from 9-11 a.m. Tickets are $5 until Oct. 10, and then $10 until the event. Young ladies are encouraged to where their princess dresses to the event, which will be at the Lebanon High School cafeteria. Go to https://osp.osmsinc.com/WilsonTN/BVModules/ProductTemplates/Bvc2013/Product.aspx?productid=EE025-53 to buy tickets and email buchanans@wcschool.com or alsupmon100@wcschools for more information.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Salute to Service
A Salute to Service dinner and service will begin at 6 p.m. at Crossroads Fellowship on Linwood Drive in Lebanon. All active duty National Guard, reserves and military and all first responders are invited. James Butler, a former police officer from Dickson, will be the speaker.
Tuesday, Oct. 22-Thursday, Oct. 24
Short Course in Beekeeping
Wilson County Beekeepers will be hosting their annual Short Course in Beekeeping starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Ward Ag Center in the East/West Building. The cost is $25 for individual/$45 for couple. Contact Petra Mitchell at 615-286-2529 for more information or to reserve a seat
Tuesday, Oct. 29
High School Equivalency Test
The Wilson County Adult Education program will be giving the high school equivalency test (HiSET formerly GED) at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, please call 615-443-8731.
