The Goodwill Career Solutions center at 1985 Providence W. Parkway in Mt. Juliet will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday for a dozen employers seeking to fill more than 100 positions in Davidson, Wilson and Rutherford counties.
According to a news release. employers include Onin Staffing, Geodis, Adecco Staffing, Residence Inn, Randstad, Performance Food Group, Novolex, Community Options, 2020 U.S. Census, Hughston Orthopedic Clinic, Goodwill and the YMCA.
Openings include manager, office administration, donation attendant, retail associate, processor associate, medical technician, hospitality, cherry-picker, forklift operator, janitorial, security officer, car detailer, material handler, sales associate and other positions. Rates of pay reach $16 per hour.
Representatives from these employers will be on-site and interviews are possible. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo identification and their Social Security card or birth certificate.
