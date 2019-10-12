Editor's Note: The Church Calendar is for notices of special services, events and programs. Listings may be emailed to malexieff@lebanondemocrat.com. The deadline for submissions is noon Thursday.
College Hills Church of Christ
This week's sermon topic is "The Majesty of God" from Isaiah 40:18-25. Sunday morning worship services begin at 8:45 in the Worship Center with classes for all ages to follow. Second service begins at 11 a.m. in the Witt Family Life Center Gym. The church is at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.
Shop Springs Baptist Church
We are studying "Prove It: How Do You Know if You're A Christian?" This week is 1 John 2:1-6 "Are You Obedient to the Lord?" Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday followed by our worship service at 10:30 a.m. The church is at 3022 Sparta Pike south of Lebanon.
New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Pastor Paul Hancock's message this week will be "Pardoned" based on John 1:8-11. This week's service's will be held at Don Fox Park in Lebanon. The service will begin at 10 a.m. A picnic lunch will be served after the service. The church is at 7845 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon.
Maple Hill Church of Christ
Minister Rob Long will be speaking on the subject "Can't Be Bought" Acts 8:9-25. Worship service is at 9 a.m. followed by Bible School for all ages at 10:15 a.m. The church is at 102 Maple Hill Road next to Publix in Lebanon.
Corinth Church of Christ
The second lesson in our "Dress Up" series will discuss Samson -- The Fallen Super Hero. Bible study begins at 9 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m. The church is at 2205 Corinth Road in Mt. Juliet.
