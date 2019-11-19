Ongoing
"A Christmas Carol"
Campbell Theater Playhouse's "A Christmas Carol" is underway at Encore Theatre in Mt Juliet. The show directed by James Bealor runs weekends through Nov 24. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are 2:30 p.m. House opens 30 minutes before showtime. Purchase tickets online at TicketsNashville $16 for adults and $13 for youth and seniors. You can also reserve seats and pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950. Encore Theatre Company is located at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet (just west of TNay 109).
Dancing Lights of Christmas
The Dancing Lights of Christmas returns for it's 10th consecutive season. Wilson County and the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, home of the Wilson County Fair, will host the Dancing Lights of Christmas this holiday season, featuring a 2.5-mile route and over two million lights dancing to the music on the radio. The show opens nightly at 5 p.m. and the admission is $30 per family vehicle. Enter the fairgrounds at the entrance across from Dollar General.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Lebanon Christmas Tree Lighting
The annual City of Lebanon Christmas Tree Lighting event will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the historic Town Square. There will be hot chocolate treats, performances by four elementary school choirs and downtown merchants will be staying open late.
Blood drive
Immanuel Baptist Church, 214 Castle Heights Ave., is hosting a blood drive from 12:30-6 p.m. Call 800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcross.org to schedule an appointment.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Planting Some Sunshine Day (rescheduled from Nov. 16)
The city of Lebanon Planning Department is inviting the public to help "plant some sunshine." It has 5,000 daffodil bulbs and will be planting them in the medians from West Main Street to City Hall so that come spring there will be eight weeks of "sunshiny spring flowers to brighten our days." Lots of volunteers are needed and they are asked to meet at 9:30 a.m. in front of City Hall, with shovels if possible.
Monday, Dec. 2
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1004
The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1004 of Wilson County meets the first Monday of the month at the veterans' building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 E Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Visitors are welcome. Members start arriving at about 4 p.m., the meeting begins at 5 p.m. and meal is served at 5:30 p.m., after which more discussion continues. For more information, call or text Doc Kraft @ 615 477-8088.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade
The Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive and travel north on Mt. Juliet Road to Charlie Daniels Park. The theme this year is Toy Story Christmas and the grand marshals are Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep.
