Lebanon First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church Sunday services are at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:45. The sermon series is A Gift of Imperfection through October 8. The church is 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon.
Shop Springs Baptist Church
Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship service at 10:30 a.m. This week we are beginning a new sermon series from 1 John called "Prove It: How Do You Know i You're A Christian?" This week is 1 John 1:1-4 "Do You Believe That Jesus is Real?" The church is at 3022 Sparta Pike in Lebanon.
Maple Hill Church of Christ
Rob Long, minister, will be speaking Sunday on the subject "Rise Up" Acts 6:1-15. Worship service is at 9 a.m. followed by Bible School for all ages at 10:15 a.m. The church is at 102 Maple Hill Road next to Publix in Lebanon.
Corinth Church of Christ
Sunday's topic is "Storm Proofing" our lives against temptation. Our Bible Study begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m. The church is at 2205 Corinth Road in Mt. Juliet.
New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Pastor Paul Hancock's message this week will be "Wait! What?" based on Luke 16:1-13. Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10 a.m. The church is at 7845 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
The Blessing of the Animals will be Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the church's outdoor pavilion. Anyone in the community with a pet they would like to be blessed is invited to attend. There will also be an indoor Holy Eucharist at 8 a.m. this Sunday only. The church is at 1500 Hickory Ridge Road in Lebanon.
College Hills Church of Christ
This week's sermon topic is "Opening Doors." Sunday morning worship services begin at 8:45 in the Worship Center with classes for all ages to follow. Second Service begins at 11 a.m. in the Witt Family Life Center Gym. The church is at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.
